Nigeria: Insecurity - Reps Summon Security Chiefs, NSA, IGP, Others

The House of Representatives has invited the National Security Adviser, all the security Chiefs, Director, Department of State Security and Inspector General of Police to brief the House on the state of insecurity in the country.

This was sequel to a motion by Sada Soli (APC-Katsina), which was unanimously adopted at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion earlier, Mr Soli said there was need for the security experts to brief the House on efforts being made to ensure safety of lives and properties of citizens.

He said there was need to know the way forward to bring an end to the killings, kidnapping and armed banditry at the next seating.

Mr Soli said in recent time, the security situation in some parts of the country has degenerated.

The lawmaker said cases of kidnapping, killings and armed banditry have become a daily occurrence across the country, especially in Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina.

He said the presidential directives had not helped to drastically reduce cases of kidnaping, killings and banditry in the country.

He said, "This is due to lack of sustained tempo in the intervention, these criminals have continued to regroup in different camps in the government reserve forests and surrounding villages across the country.

"The magnitude of the attacks on various communities have reached an alarming rate as these criminals have continued to perpetuate their criminal acts unabated.

"If this criminality is not urgently addressed, there will be an imminent present danger to our food security in the country.

"Any deferment by the security agencies to abridge the continuous horror and inhumanity will result in an enormous loss of lives, destruction of properties and immobilise the Socio-Economic and Educational activities of various communities," he said.

Mr Soli said the country is battling to contain the dangerous community infection rate of COVID-19.

He added that with the persistent attacks by criminals on farming communities across the country, especially in the North-West and North Central, may result in serious food shortage.

He said about 500 Primary Schools and 2000 communities were completely destroyed across the country as a result of these incessant kidnappings, killings and armed banditry attacks.

He said the criminals are armed to the teeth with weapons supplied by gun-runners living in cosmopolitan cities across the country.

Gudaji Kazaure (APC-Jigawa) said banditry had caused more havoc in the country than COVID-19.

He said if the government could give such attention to COVID-19, why have we not seen the same attention directed to banditry.

The lawmaker said the bandits come out in their hundreds and operate for hours without any intervention from security personnel.

He said if this is allowed to continue, there would be food shortages and people might resort to self-help which would lead to a total breakdown flaw and order.

Mr Kazaure said it was embarrassing for a sitting governor to be negotiating with bandits because security agencies had failed in their duties.

He said the primary function of government is the protection of lives and properties and government must raise up to its responsibilities.

Victor Mela (APC-Gombe) threatened to resign from the House if nothing would be done to address the security situation within the next two months.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Mr Mela was very important and the house would not want to lose him.

He said the leadership of the House would continue to engage all security agencies on a monthly basis on the progress being made until normalcy is restored.

(NAN)