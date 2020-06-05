Nigeria: 'Physical Distancing Onboard Not Feasible'

5 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The International Air Trans¬port Association (IATA) has said social distancing as proposed by the federal gov¬ernment is not feasible on-board aircraft.

The Nigerian government had, on Monday, in Abuja, during the daily update by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said that indigenous airlines could only airlift between 50 and 70 percent of its passenger-capacity on any flight when they resume on June 21.

However, IATA's Director-General, Alexandre de Juniac, said physical distancing was not feasible and implementable in aircraft cabins.

IATA said governments should encourage wearing of face coverings and masks by passengers and aviation workers, routine sanitation and disinfection of all areas with potential for human contact and transmission and health screening, which could include pre- and post-flight self-declarations, as well as temperature screen¬ing and visual observation, conducted by health pro¬fessionals as proposed by ICAO.

Also, IATA said updated contact information of pas¬sengers should be request¬ed as part of the health self-declaration, and inter-action between passengers and governments should be made directly through gov¬ernment portals, and there should be passenger health declaration forms, includ¬ing self-declarations, in-line with the recommendations of relevant health authori¬ties. It added that electronic tools should be encouraged to avoid paper, adding that testing of passengers re¬al-time, rapid and reliable must be available.

"The universal implementation of global standards has made avi-ation safe. A similar ap¬proach is critical in this crisis so that we can safely restore air connectivity as borders and economies reopen. The takeoff guid¬ance document (of ICAO) was built with the best ex¬pertise of government and industry," IATA said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.