Nigeria: Umahi Shuts Down Govt Offices As Cabinet Members Test Positive for Pandemic

Abakaliki — Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, thursrday ordered for the immediate closure of all government offices in the state as confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 75.

Meanwhile, about four members of Umahi's Executive Council have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, the governor was disturbed the way and manner some members of his cabinet were infected with the virus.

Umahi also added that in order to ensure effective contact tracing, all civil servants shall work from their respective homes.

According to the governor, "Whereas we have discharged a total of 26 COVID-19 cases and 49 cases still receiving treatment in stable conditions, I am disturbed about the way and manner some State Executive Council members were infected with the virus, although they are also in stable conditions .In order to ensure effective contact tracing, I have directed that all government offices be shut down from June 4, 2020, to resume on June 10, 2020."

The statement added: "The governor is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the state which has unfortunately risen to 75 out of the over 3, 000 samples tested.

"The governor further directs Dr. Richard Nnabo and his team to commence comprehensive decontamination of the government offices, including the new and old Government House complex. All exco members and government officials, especially that of the Ministries of Finance and Budget are advised to undergo COVID-19 test within this seven-day period."

"The governor further advises that during this period of closure of Government offices, all workers, especially from the two ministries aforementioned, should go into self-isolation. All site operations shall however remain open, but must be in strict observance of COVID-19- protocols."

Meanwhile, the Governor also commended all those who have made concerted efforts in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, and warmly congratulated the newly appointed caretaker chairmen for their wonderful handling of COVID-19 emergencies.