Namibia: Govt Crushes Walvis Bay's Hopes for Lockdown End

4 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

INFORMATION minister Peya Mushelenga has announced that the Walvis Bay local authority area will remain under lockdown until the end of Monday next week (8 June).

Mushelenga made the announcement on the 20h00 NBC television news broadcast today (Thursday). He said the decision was based on a report by a multidisciplinary team from the health ministry that visited Walvis Bay to assess and strengthen the town's overall Covid-19 response.

According to Mushelenga the report showed that there is a heavy workload, as the town is at a high risk because of its two points of entry, namely its harbour and airport, and due to it being a main artery for trade and travel.

"This poses a real threat of importation of Covid-19 into Namibia," he said.

"The situation requires more attention to address challenges related to human resources, medical facilities, as well as essential supplies and commodities, such as PPEs [personal protective equipment], and management of quarantine facilities especially for truck drivers," said Mushelenga.

He said the team that visited Walvis Bay also established the town was not ready to deal with human remains should a patient die of Covid-19-related complications. He added that the municipality has not yet identified a burial site for such cases.

The multidisciplinary team provided technical guidance on key pillars of the town's response to the Covid-19 situation, such as surveillance, points of entry, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, psychosocial support and coordination.

Mushelenga said the government will continue to closely monitor the situation at the town.

