Algeria: Government Develops 'Gradual and Flexible' Lockdown Lifting Roadmap

A roadmap for a "gradual and flexible" lockdown lifting has been developed by the Government, taking into account the evolution of the epidemiological situation countrywide and in each province, announced Thursday the Prime Minister's Office.

"In accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad has drawn up a gradual and flexible lockdown lifting roadmap which prioritizes some activities according to their socio-economic impact and the risk of Covid-19 transmission," said the same source.

The roadmap, which will be implemented in the form of an organized sanitary lockdown lifting, will take into account the evolution of the situation countrywide and in each province through relevant indicators," explained the source.