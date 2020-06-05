Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Approves Series of Draft Laws and Decree-Laws

Tunis/Tunisia — The Cabinet meeting held Thursday in Kasbah under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh approved a series of draft laws and decree-laws.

The meeting reviewed the current situation in the country and measures to be applied during the third phase of the targeted lockdown. These require «the application of application of health measures stipulated by the authorities concerned so that the country overcome the health, social and economic fallouts of this crisis with the least damage,» Fakhfakh was quoted as saying by the Prime Ministry.

The meeting approved the credit agreement signed on April 27, 2020, between Tunisia and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) to help finance an emergency programme to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another draft decree was adopted by the Cabinet meeting. It relates to the finalization of the Decree-Law No. 11-2020, dated April 17, 2020, on the revision of taxes and duties imposed on personal protective products and their inputs, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The second draft decree relates to the amendment and finalisation of the decree-law No. 3 of April 14, 2020, of the Prime Minister laying down exceptional and provisional social measures to support certain categories of self-employed workers affected by the repercussions generated by the implementation of measures of general lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting also approved a draft decree on the revision of Decree-Law No. 184 of April 27, 2020 on setting the conditions required to benefit from exceptional allowances to support certain categories of self-employed workers affected by the lockdown imposed as part of the COVID-19 health crisis.

It also adopted two decree-laws: the first on approval of the final reports of the committee tasked with surveying and delimiting lands under state private domain in the governorate of Tunis.

The second decree-law concerns the approval of the final reports of the committee tasked with surveying and delimiting lands under the state private domain in the governorate of Kasserine.