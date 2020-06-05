Sudan Announces New215 COVID-19 Infections And19 Fatalities

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of more new COVID-19 cases, in addition to 10 fatalities and 114 recovered cases bringing the total number of the pandemic cases to 5714 with 333 fatalities and 1825 recovered cases.

According t the Epidemiological Report of, Wednesday, . June. 3, Khartoum State registered, 167 cases, Gezira, 20, the White Nile, 10, Gadarif, one case, Sinnar, 6, Al-Shumaliya, 5, Nahr Al-Neil, one case, the Red Sea , 5 and three cases in North Kordofan.