Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Assembly Advocates Training Teachers On E-Learning Tools

4 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, on Thursday, urged the state Ministry of Education to commence training and re-training of teachers on e-learning tools.

This, it said, would sharpen their skills on e-teaching and e-learning in line with the present coronavirus situation.

The resolution was taken sequel to a motion of urgent public importance brought before the House by the member representing Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency, Mr Mfon Idung.

Idung said there was need for training and re-training of teachers on e-learning tools in preparation for post-COVID-19 education models.

The lawmaker said the motion was necessitated, following perceived lack of preparedness by primary and secondary school teachers to confront changes in the education system occasioned by the pandemic.

He said that the pandemic had greatly changed educational systems, shifting focus from conventional chalkboard demonstration, to sufficiently digital, e-learning and e-teaching models.

He urged the ministry of education to consider making ICT compliance by teachers a major prerequisite for entry into the reaching service.

The lawmaker expressed concern that teachers' inadequacy, incompetency and inability to operate computers and engage in e-teaching would impact adversely on the performances of pupils and students across the state.

The Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, said the motion was timely and commended the member representing Etim Ekpo/Ika for bringing the motion before the house.

He directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, to communicate the resolution of the Assembly to the appropriate quarters.

Also at plenary, the Assembly received motions on incessant and unauthorised encroachment of communities in Ini Local Government Area by neighbouring Abia communities from the member representing Ini State Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Bassey.

The Speaker referred the motion to the Committee on Boundary and Conflict Resolution and to report back to the house within one month.

The Assembly also received a report of the Public Accounts Committee on the audited accounts of Akwa Ibom for the year ended December 31, 2019.

