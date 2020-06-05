South Africa: Four in Court Over 130 Tons of Stolen Railway Tracks Worth R8m

5 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Four people appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court in the North West on Wednesday in connection with alleged stolen Transnet railway tracks worth about R8 million.

Gerhardus Janse van Vuuren, 42, Christiaan Janse van Vuuren, 35, Ellton Mostert, 40, and Mario Mulanga, 40, were subpoenaed to appear in court.

They are accused of damaging of essential infrastructure and the theft of ferrous metals which formed part of essential infrastructure.

The railway tracks were reported stolen in Orkney in July 2018.

According to police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, police followed up information which led to a search operation at a business premises belonging to one of the accused.

During the search, the railway tracks, weighing more than 130 000kg, were allegedly found and seized for further investigation.

The matter was postponed to 1 July.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

