Angola: Entrepreneurs Call On Government for Immediate Solutions

Luanda — The reduction of interest rates, access to credit and currency are aspects that should be included in the priorities of the Angolan government in order to avoid unemployment of the workers of small and medium enterprises.

These solutions were presented during a meeting held on Thursday in Luanda, in a promotion of the Union of Small and Medium Enterprises of Angola (UPME).

The members of the organization reaffirmed that the financial difficulties have increased due to restrictions imposed for the prevention and combat of the covid-19 pandemic.

For João Matos, who belongs to the clothing and footwear trade sector, the leasing of commercial spaces in Shopping Malls in Luanda is still charged in US dollar, a situation that should be reviewed.

"This sector employs many young people with families to support. The State should look at everyone and not just the big companies," he said.

For Beatriz Franck, head of UPME, the Angolan government failed to contemplate, at this stage of the covid -19, entrepreneurs in fiscal relief.

Beatriz Frank said that entrepreneurs has suffered with the emergence of the pandemic of covid-19, leading many, in the last two months, to pay only 50% of the salary of their workers.

"Our concerns will reach the President of the Republic who will find the best solutions for this sector that contributes a lot to the national economy," the head of UPME said.

UPME explained that sustainable solutions are urgently needed so that the national business continues to have the responsibility in the economy, generating jobs, paying taxes and contribute to the growth of the country.

UPME integrates 208 entrepreneurs, which makes up a total of 4,000 workers.