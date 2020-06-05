Angola: Zaire Governor Urges Public Administration Rules Compliance

Mbanza Kongo — The provincial governor of Zaire, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, Thursday, in Mbanza Kongo, requested the new municipal administrators to strictly comply with public administration rules for the successful implementation of social impact actions.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of new administrators of the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Nzeto and Nóqui, Pedro Makita Júlia affirmed that the moment is to speak less and do more, in order to, gradually, improve the living conditions of the population.

The governor also swore in the new municipal administrators of the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Manuel Nsiansoki Gomes, Nzeto Augusto Tiago and Nóqui Manuel José António.

The new municipal administrators replaced, Nzuzi Makiese, Casimiro Ricardo and Luís Cumba Mavambu, respectively, who for about three years directed these municipalities.