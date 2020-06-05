Angola: Zaire Governor Urges Public Administration Rules Compliance

4 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — The provincial governor of Zaire, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, Thursday, in Mbanza Kongo, requested the new municipal administrators to strictly comply with public administration rules for the successful implementation of social impact actions.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of new administrators of the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Nzeto and Nóqui, Pedro Makita Júlia affirmed that the moment is to speak less and do more, in order to, gradually, improve the living conditions of the population.

The governor also swore in the new municipal administrators of the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Manuel Nsiansoki Gomes, Nzeto Augusto Tiago and Nóqui Manuel José António.

The new municipal administrators replaced, Nzuzi Makiese, Casimiro Ricardo and Luís Cumba Mavambu, respectively, who for about three years directed these municipalities.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.