Angola: Psychologist Condemns Violence Against Children

Luena — The physical and psychological aggressions against child put society's harmony at risk, said psychologist Quintas Miúdo Sempieca, in Luena, Moxico province, on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANGOP on the World Day of Child Victims of Aggression, being marked on June 4, the expert considers that child plays a major role in society, which is why it is necessary to avoid experiencing harmful problems.

The living quality of a child derives from the consequences experienced in the past, said Quintas Sempieca, explaining that physical and psychological aggressions have a negative impact on the psychosocial and emotional development of the child.

He pointed out that the frequent aggression to children can cause depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, antipathy, irritability, distrust, fear, school failure, social isolation and a tendency to reproduce aggressive behavior of which he/she is victim.

The development of family psychotherapy sessions, group dynamics, affective follow up, creation of spaces where the child can be heard in a loving way and freely express his/her feelings, desires, are among the actions that contribute to the alleviation of the effects of aggression against the child.

For the psychologist, for a child to have a promising future it is necessary that the child finds the first support, with the permanent presence of the parents.