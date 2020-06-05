Angola: Cuanza Norte Province With New Water Distribution System

Ndalatando — The distribution of drinking water in the city of Ndalatando, the capital of Cuanza Norte province was reinforced this Thursday with the running of the new system of water caption which is installed in Morro da Santa Isabel, at the surroundings of this city.

The system includes a tank with the capacity to store 400 cubic meters of water for reuse the remainder of the Santa Isabel fountain and two pumps to supply the cisterns.

The new water distribution system will reinforce the water supply to about 10,000 people of the Miradouro, Catome de Cima and Baixo, São Filipe, Sassa and Quem me Ama neighborhoods.

This infrastructure gets together to the two systems which are installed in Mucari and Monte Redondo river (this last over is inoperative).

In addition to this system, Ndalatando city still counts with various boreholes recently opened in the Mesquita, Vieta, Miradouro and Catome de Cima neighborhoods, as part of the reinforcement of the population's water distribution capacity, pending the construction of a new caption center for the city of Ndalatando, from the Lucala river.