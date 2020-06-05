Angola: COVID-19 - Over 100 Families Get Food Aid in Eastern Lunda Norte

Cambulo — At least 152 vulnerable families in the villages of Muamuxito, Catela, Cambongo, Sazuji, in eastern Lunda Norte, received on Wednesday basic foodstuff and hypertension tests, as part of the measures to prevent covid-19.

According to the municipal administrator of Cambulo, Silvestre Cheleca, the program that will extend to other villages in the municipality, aims, in addition to prevention measures, to make a survey of the actual number of families in vulnerable situations.

The municipality of Cuango share border with democratic Republic of Congo Kwango province where two positive cases were confirmed early this week, forcing the government of Lunda Norte to redouble its attention with the reinforcement of agents of the defense organs and health technicians

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the world, Angola has registered 86 positive cases, four of which resulted in death, 18 recovered and 64 active patients, 90 per cent of whom are asymptomatic.