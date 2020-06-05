Angola: COVID-19 - Over 100 Families Get Food Aid in Eastern Lunda Norte

4 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cambulo — At least 152 vulnerable families in the villages of Muamuxito, Catela, Cambongo, Sazuji, in eastern Lunda Norte, received on Wednesday basic foodstuff and hypertension tests, as part of the measures to prevent covid-19.

According to the municipal administrator of Cambulo, Silvestre Cheleca, the program that will extend to other villages in the municipality, aims, in addition to prevention measures, to make a survey of the actual number of families in vulnerable situations.

The municipality of Cuango share border with democratic Republic of Congo Kwango province where two positive cases were confirmed early this week, forcing the government of Lunda Norte to redouble its attention with the reinforcement of agents of the defense organs and health technicians

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the world, Angola has registered 86 positive cases, four of which resulted in death, 18 recovered and 64 active patients, 90 per cent of whom are asymptomatic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.