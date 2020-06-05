South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Visit the Western Cape

5 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday be in Cape Town to assess the Western Cape's provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Western Cape is currently the country's epicentre accounting for nearly two-thirds of infections nationally.

As of Thursday, the Western Cape had 27 006 out of the 40 792 COVID-19 infections reported in the country.

"The visit follows oversight visits by the President to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to evaluate the fight against COVID-19," the Presidency said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Premier Alan Winde and his visit will commence by receiving a presentation on the province's COVID-19 response strategy.

He will later officiate the official opening of the Hospital of Hope and be conducted on a walkabout.

President Ramaphosa will also be joined by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

