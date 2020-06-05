Sudan: Rebel Group Denies Attack On Sudan Army in Darfur's Jebel Marra

4 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Jebel Marra — The Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nour (SLM-AW) has contradicted news about an attack on government forces in western Jebel Marra on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, SLM-AW Spokesman Mohamed El Nayer denied that his movement's combatants launched an attack on army forces in the area of Kutrum.

On the contrary, he stated, the areas under control of the SLM-AW, including Saboun El Fagur, Feina and other places, have been subjected to repeated attacks by government forces since the fall of the former regime in April last year.

El Nayer stressed that his movement is committed to its unilaterally declared cessation of hostilities, in support of a comprehensive peace and the goals of the December uprising.

The SLM-AW combatants will stay committed to "the principle of self-restraint", he said. "Yet, our forces have the right to repel any attack targeting the areas under our control."

Radio Dabanga reported yesterday that fighting erupted between government forces and rebels in south-west Jebel Marra in Central Darfur on Wednesday morning.

According to the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) groups of rebel fighters belonging to the SLM-AW and the Revolutionary Awakening Council, founded by former janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, launched attacks on their troops in the area of Kutrum.

The area north of Nierteti was shelled. Two women were fatally hit. Six children were injured.

The SLM-AW refused to join the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the country's armed movements, currently being held in the South Sudanese capital of Juba. El Nur says he will only join peace talks after stability and security have been restored in Darfur.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.