Sudan: Rebel Group Denies Attack On Sudan Army in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Jebel Marra — The Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nour (SLM-AW) has contradicted news about an attack on government forces in western Jebel Marra on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, SLM-AW Spokesman Mohamed El Nayer denied that his movement's combatants launched an attack on army forces in the area of Kutrum.

On the contrary, he stated, the areas under control of the SLM-AW, including Saboun El Fagur, Feina and other places, have been subjected to repeated attacks by government forces since the fall of the former regime in April last year.

El Nayer stressed that his movement is committed to its unilaterally declared cessation of hostilities, in support of a comprehensive peace and the goals of the December uprising.

The SLM-AW combatants will stay committed to "the principle of self-restraint", he said. "Yet, our forces have the right to repel any attack targeting the areas under our control."

Radio Dabanga reported yesterday that fighting erupted between government forces and rebels in south-west Jebel Marra in Central Darfur on Wednesday morning.

According to the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) groups of rebel fighters belonging to the SLM-AW and the Revolutionary Awakening Council, founded by former janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, launched attacks on their troops in the area of Kutrum.

The area north of Nierteti was shelled. Two women were fatally hit. Six children were injured.

The SLM-AW refused to join the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the country's armed movements, currently being held in the South Sudanese capital of Juba. El Nur says he will only join peace talks after stability and security have been restored in Darfur.

