Cameroon: Student Creates App to Ease Knowledge Exchange

The platform to facilitate exchanges among is a panacea to the school boycott in NW/SW.

An upper sixth student has come up with a computer application that facilitates exchange of knowledge among students, especially those in examination classes and those living in the North West and South west regions which schools are not functioning properly. 18-year-old Mbah Javis said he was motivated to create "TheNetwork" as it is called, out of need for information. Unable to have information from the library or online, Mbah Javis came up with the bright idea of not only putting information useful to students in examination online but to also facilitate communication among the students, Mbah says his aim is to connect students from institutions all over the country so as to be able to easily share knowledge among one another. "Most importantly, it is to help my brothers and sisters in the North West and Souths West Regions who haven't been going to school to learn from others who have been going to school in other parts of the country", he said. Most students preparing for the General certificate of Education both 'O' and 'A' levels, use the platform to exchange past questions and sample answers. The number of students using the platform in- creased during the lockdown imposed by government following the outbreak of the corona virus. According to the mentor, Pauline Okwen, a teacher of the government bilingual High School, Bamenda, the app is very useful for students especially those preparing for public exams. She called on the authorities that be to provide financial and material support to the genius to enable him not only upgrade the App but also make it widely spread as it greatly eases learning online especially at this moment marked by the spread of the corona virus .