Cameroon: Student Creates App to Ease Knowledge Exchange

4 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The platform to facilitate exchanges among is a panacea to the school boycott in NW/SW.

An upper sixth student has come up with a computer application that facilitates exchange of knowledge among students, especially those in examination classes and those living in the North West and South west regions which schools are not functioning properly. 18-year-old Mbah Javis said he was motivated to create "TheNetwork" as it is called, out of need for information. Unable to have information from the library or online, Mbah Javis came up with the bright idea of not only putting information useful to students in examination online but to also facilitate communication among the students, Mbah says his aim is to connect students from institutions all over the country so as to be able to easily share knowledge among one another. "Most importantly, it is to help my brothers and sisters in the North West and Souths West Regions who haven't been going to school to learn from others who have been going to school in other parts of the country", he said. Most students preparing for the General certificate of Education both 'O' and 'A' levels, use the platform to exchange past questions and sample answers. The number of students using the platform in- creased during the lockdown imposed by government following the outbreak of the corona virus. According to the mentor, Pauline Okwen, a teacher of the government bilingual High School, Bamenda, the app is very useful for students especially those preparing for public exams. She called on the authorities that be to provide financial and material support to the genius to enable him not only upgrade the App but also make it widely spread as it greatly eases learning online especially at this moment marked by the spread of the corona virus .

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.