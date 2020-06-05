Cameroon: Poor Waste Disposal - Hysacam Sensitizes On Proper Waste Management

From one neighbourhood to the other, the company authorities demonstrated how waste should be prepared before disposal.

The waste collection and Disposal Company, Hygiene et salubrité du Cameroun (HYSACAM), has embarked on a sensitisation campaign to ensure that the population help in keeping the city of Douala clean while ensuring proper waste management. Authorities of Hysacam have organised different sensitisation programmes to teach the population how to keep their waste and dispose it properly. They also emphasise that they have put in place stringent measures to ensure that its staff members are protected against Covid 19. In a press conference organised on Friday May 29, Hysacam authorities said they are out to ensure the cleanliness of the city and to ensure that both their staff and population stay safe in times of Covid19. They advised the population not to pick up items from garbage cans as some might be waste from Covid 19 infected persons. According to the Hysacam communication officer Garba Ahmadou, they ensure that all garbage cans within the city are disinfected before and after it is been emptied. He added that the garbage transportation truck is also being disinfected before and after each time takes over. During a tour to some of their garbage disposal site, Hysacam advised the population to put their waste in plastics so it doesn't litter the streets. They said waste from Covid 19 patients should be properly tied in a plastic before disposal so that other people should not get infected. They used the opportunity to demonstrate how waste can be managed properly and well preserved before dis- posal. They pleaded with the media to help in the sensitisation process so as to bar the way to Covid 19. Hysacam management sounded off that till now none of its staff have been infected with the virus and that they have been doing their best to ensure that staff members don't get infected as a result of their job