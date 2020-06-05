Somalia: Several Feared Dead As SNA Troops Battle Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle

Heavy fight erupted on Thursday between Somali National Army (SNA) and Alshabab militias in Bal'ad district of middle Shabelle causing unknown casualties from both sides.

The fighting started after Alshabab militias attacked the military base and the gunfire lasted for an hour and at least two civilians were wounded.

Reports from middle Shabelle indicate that the situation is calm now and government forces are conducting operations. Alshabab militants who have been fighting with the government troops in that region did not claim responsibility.

The government has also not commented on the attack.