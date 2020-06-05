Somalia: Several Feared Dead As SNA Troops Battle Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle

4 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Heavy fight erupted on Thursday between Somali National Army (SNA) and Alshabab militias in Bal'ad district of middle Shabelle causing unknown casualties from both sides.

The fighting started after Alshabab militias attacked the military base and the gunfire lasted for an hour and at least two civilians were wounded.

Reports from middle Shabelle indicate that the situation is calm now and government forces are conducting operations. Alshabab militants who have been fighting with the government troops in that region did not claim responsibility.

The government has also not commented on the attack.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.