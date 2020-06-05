Somalia: 7 Kenyans Stuck in Somalia Over COVID19 Sue Their Government

A group of 7 Kenyan contractors who had been stationed at Kismayu, Somalia before the order to have the border shut indefinitely have their government for being locked down in Somalia.

Through Muslims for Human Rights, the seven filed the lawsuit which was presented before Mombasa High Court.

They are demanding that CS Matiang'i and the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, who was also mentioned in the case as a petitioner, to let them back into the country.

Kenyan authorities at the border town have been thwarting their efforts to make their way back home in adherence to President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive to have the border closed on May 16.

On their part, the 7 Kenyans stuck in Somalia revealed that they had travelled to the country in pursuit of job opportunities and that they were authorised and allowed to proceed to Kismayu by the Kenyan Immigration Department between January 6 and January 25 for a short-term contract.