Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Asmara — Nationals inside the country and abroad are extending financial contribution to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to report from the Ministry of Health, teachers and staff members of Adiae School contributed 100 thousand and 34 Nakfa and small businesses, cooperative associations in the Central region and Dekemhare sub-zone contributed a total of 32 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, a number of administrative areas and small businesses in Southern and Central region contributed a total of 148 thousand and 807 Nakfa.

According to report from the Eritrean Embassy in Germany a number of nationals in various German cities also contributed a total of 705 thousand and 980 Euros.

Likewise, a number of administrative areas in the Gash Barka and Northern Red Sea regions extended food items to disadvantaged families in their areas.