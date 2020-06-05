Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

4 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals inside the country and abroad are extending financial contribution to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to report from the Ministry of Health, teachers and staff members of Adiae School contributed 100 thousand and 34 Nakfa and small businesses, cooperative associations in the Central region and Dekemhare sub-zone contributed a total of 32 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, a number of administrative areas and small businesses in Southern and Central region contributed a total of 148 thousand and 807 Nakfa.

According to report from the Eritrean Embassy in Germany a number of nationals in various German cities also contributed a total of 705 thousand and 980 Euros.

Likewise, a number of administrative areas in the Gash Barka and Northern Red Sea regions extended food items to disadvantaged families in their areas.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
What About Africa's Informal Sector During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.