Sudan: International Political Mission Is Not Occupation - Hamdouk

4 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has revealed that the political mission requested by Sudan, according to Chapter 7, is not occupation, but a full civilian and non-military mission.

Dr. Hamdouk told Sudan TV, Thursday, that Sudan request to the mission based on two basic conditions, ownership and sovereignty, and therefore, Sudan requested from its partner, the organization, to increase the amount of aid in a form of a mission that helps the country to address the transition issues, top of which, funding peace requirements.

"We requested Chapter 7 according to our vision" He affirmed.

The Prime Minister underlined that peace is protected by the will of the Sudanese people, the state and a fortified peace agreement that addresses the roots of the crisis giving great concern to the stakeholders, the real beneficiaries of peace.

Dr. Hamdouk said the UN will assist the country in the untold issues (taboos) which we could not carry it out directly, but we request, but we request benefitting from experiences of other countries concerning the transition issues.

On the Sudanese-Ethiopian dispute, Dr. Hamdouk said the two countries maintain historical relations, denying intention for creation of animosity with Ethiopia.

He attributed the failure of the appointment of the members of the Legislative Council to the Forces of Freedom and Change, not the executive body.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

