Sudan: No Red Lines in Making Peace - Hamdouk

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has attributed the delay of signing peace agreement between the negotiation parties , in Juba to the issue of peace tracks adopted in the negotiations which sponsored by the State of South Sudan led by President Silva Kiir Mayardit.

Dr. Hamdouk interviwed, Thursday, by the Sudan TV, called on the negotiators to present all the issues on the negotiation table to reach real peace, noting that the provision of the good will of the negotiators will contribute to signing of the agreement in short time.

"To make peace, there should be no red line and we should come to the negotiation table with open mind to discuss the issues and reach understandings that will contribute to end war and stop the sufferings of our people" He stressed.