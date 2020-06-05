Sudan: No Red Lines in Making Peace - Hamdouk

4 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has attributed the delay of signing peace agreement between the negotiation parties , in Juba to the issue of peace tracks adopted in the negotiations which sponsored by the State of South Sudan led by President Silva Kiir Mayardit.

Dr. Hamdouk interviwed, Thursday, by the Sudan TV, called on the negotiators to present all the issues on the negotiation table to reach real peace, noting that the provision of the good will of the negotiators will contribute to signing of the agreement in short time.

"To make peace, there should be no red line and we should come to the negotiation table with open mind to discuss the issues and reach understandings that will contribute to end war and stop the sufferings of our people" He stressed.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.