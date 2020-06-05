Nigeria: Jigawa Govt Disburses Food Stuff to 71 Tsangaya Schools

5 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse — Jigawa State government has distributed foodstuff to 71 Tsangaya schools in Maigatari and Babura local government areas of the state.

Presenting the donation to the heads of Tsangaya schools, Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Mallam Mujitafa Sale Kwalam said the gesture was aimed at assisting the schools with food to their pupils so as to prevent them from begging as well as curtail the spread of the coronavirus

He said 33 Tsangaya schools in Babura local government and received 100 bags of rice, 63 bags of millet, 30 jerry cans of vegetable oil and four hundred and sixty thousand naira for cooking ingredients.

While Maigatari local government 38 Tsangaya schools with a total of 1343 almajiris benefitted from 189 bags of rice, 90 jerry cans of vegetable and five hundred and twenty-nine thousand naira for cooking ingredients.

Speaking on the donation, the council chairman of Babura Local government Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim and his Maigatari counterpart Alhaji Sani Dahiru commended the state government for the gesture and promised to ensure judicious use of the items.

