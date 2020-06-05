Liberia: UL Expresses Gratitude to Late Dr. Ben Roberts' family

4 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The president of the University of Liberia (UL) Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson led his team of administrators, faculty, alumni and students at the signing ceremony held in the auditorium of the university's Capitol Hill campus on 4 June. The ceremony follows the demise of the UL former president in Maryland, the United States of America on 21 May this year. From 1999 to 2003, Dr. Roberts served as UL's 11th president.

UL Board of Trustees' Chairperson Rep. Matthew Zarzar says it is a very sorrowful moment "in our lives," referencing their assembly at the university Thursday morning to endorse the book of condolence of the manifestation of their empathy for the bereaved in honor of a great man, humanitarian and academician.

He notes that Dr. Roberts will always be remembered, though he has physically departed the world. During the signing, UL president Dr. Nelson expresses gratitude to the family of the late Dr. Roberts for providing for the country a citizen and a patriot to serve the university at a challenging and difficult time not only in the history of the university, but of the country.

He states that the institution finds itself in a time when it has to give honor to a lecturer, department chairperson, Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Humanities, a vice president for administration and the 11th president of the university. "What can we say but to remind ourselves that in times like these we need a savior; in times like these we need an anchor; we got to be very, very sure as to the path we live on this other side of the river," he says.

Earlier, UL Vice President for Administration Madam Benetta J. Tarr welcomed everyone at the gathering as the university paid its last respect to a fallen hero who gave so much "to all of us." Tributes were paid at the signing of the Book of Condolence by the university's administration, faculty and staff, UL Alumni Association and the students, among others.

