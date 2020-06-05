South Africa: Sharks Prop Latest to Land European Move

The Sharks are set to lose prop Juan Schoeman with the 28-year-old having put pen to paper with English club Bath .

The news was confirmed on the club's official website.

"The 28-year-old is disciplined in the tough art of front-row combat having scrummed his way through and up the various age-group ranks in South Africa culminating in Junior Springbok selection for the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2011," read a statement.

"Schoeman is a reliable and skilful front-row operator and will add further dominance to Bath's already formidable front five."

Schoeman is a former Junior Springbok and he represented the Blue Bulls before making the move to join the Sharks in 2015.

