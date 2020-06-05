Tunisia: COVID-19 - 271 Persons Leave Mahdia Mandatory Quarantine Centre

5 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The medical staff in charge of monitoring COVID-19 in Mahdia, assured on Thursday the departure of 271 persons after completing their mandatory quarantine period in a region's centre.

According to the Mahdia Local Health Directorate, results of the latest screening tests conducted on this group of people, have turned up negative.

The Mahdia governorate reported on May 4, 29 infection cases among those accommodated in its mandatory quarantine centres. The infection cases have been reported among those repatriated from Russia on May 18.

On June 3 and after 12 days with zero new infection cases, a woman repatriated from Russia has tested positive with COVID-19. She was taken to Monastir's COVID-19 Centre to complete her treatment.

Since March 8 when the first infection case was reported in Mahdia governorate, 20 more infection cases have been reported so far, including 2 deaths, 17 recoveries and 1 still active.

