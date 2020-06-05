Tanzania: Desist From Encroaching Into Reserved Areas, Govt Warns

4 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DEPUTY Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mussa Sima has called for legal actions against people, who engage in human activities in reserved areas.

While visiting Selander Bridge in Dar es Salaam, close to an area where the government is constructing a multibillion shillings bridge on Indian Ocean that links the city centre through Aga Khan Hospital and Coco beach, Mr Sima stressed that any human activity in government protected areas must stop and those still not heeding the call be arrested.

"This is one of the strategic protected areas with natural vegetation in this country, yet developers (read illegal trespassers) are encroaching on the forest... the government will not allow this kind of abnormality to continue here and elsewhere in the country," he said.

Commenting, the National Environmental Council's Legal Director, Mr Benard Kongola, said his office was still facing some complications in addressing the challenge, seen as some contractors colluding with dishonest Council workers to acquire documents illegally.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.