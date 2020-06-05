Tanzania: Desist From Encroaching Into Reserved Areas, Govt Warns

DEPUTY Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mussa Sima has called for legal actions against people, who engage in human activities in reserved areas.

While visiting Selander Bridge in Dar es Salaam, close to an area where the government is constructing a multibillion shillings bridge on Indian Ocean that links the city centre through Aga Khan Hospital and Coco beach, Mr Sima stressed that any human activity in government protected areas must stop and those still not heeding the call be arrested.

"This is one of the strategic protected areas with natural vegetation in this country, yet developers (read illegal trespassers) are encroaching on the forest... the government will not allow this kind of abnormality to continue here and elsewhere in the country," he said.

Commenting, the National Environmental Council's Legal Director, Mr Benard Kongola, said his office was still facing some complications in addressing the challenge, seen as some contractors colluding with dishonest Council workers to acquire documents illegally.