Tanzania: Minister - Malaria On Increase in Island

MALARIA is on the rise in Zanzibar, with 8,872 cases reported during the July 2019-March 2020 period, a 60 per cent increase from 3,463 cases, which were reported during the period ending in March 2019.

Health Minister, Hamad Rashid Mohamed, told the House of Representatives on Thursday that out of the 8,872 Malaria victims, 4,636 patients-52 per cent-were traced to their homes to prevent further infections.

The minister, moving his ministry's 2020/2021 budget estimates, said available statistics show that out of the total 25,252 patients, who were admitted in the government hospitals during the period, 530 tested positive to Malaria and six of them died.

"An increase in (Malaria) infections is partly due to rising breeding places for mosquitoes, which disseminate the disease," Mr Hamad said, blaming the escalating mosquito hatcheries to heavy rains that pounded the isles between October 2019 and January 2020.

Distribution of treated mosquito nets and increased public awareness on the disease and how to fight it are among the government strategies to fight the infections in the country.

He said 152,962 treated nets were distributed to citizens under the long-term mosquito net distribution programme.

"The government through the ministry is working hard to achieve the Malaria-free Zanzibar by 2023," said the minister.

He said the government has embarked on the five-year Universal Health Coverage Priority setting project against non-communicable diseases, adding that services against the diseases are provided through 50 health centres in Unguja and Pemba.

However, Minister Hamad decried cancer as another serious non-communicable disease, which is haunting the community.

He said during the July 2019-March 2020 period, 9,198 women were tested of the disease and 341 of them were found with initial symptoms.