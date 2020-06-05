Tanzania: State Unveils UHC Health Budget

ZANZIBAR government has unveiled a Universal Health Coverage (UHC)-focused health budget, which seeks to accomplish ten key goals.

Health Minister Hamad Rashid Mohamed, told the House of Representatives here that during the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the ministry will execute its responsibilities with keen adherence to decentralisation of devolution.

He cited amplification of preventive services against communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as increased public awareness on health issues, as among the ministry's priorities in the next fiscal year.

Other goals, the minister said, include completion of essential health care packages at all health service provision levels; creation and execution of alternative strategies to reduce maternal and infant mortality; escalation of disease testing and curative services; and guaranteeing availability of tracer medicines, medical devices and reagents of high quality and safety.

During the financial year, the minister promised to complete the ministry's five-year strategic plan, which will conform to the country's 2050 development vision; reinforce availability of referral health services within the country; boost the national manpower through training of more medical professionals; and bolster health information systems.

Mr Hamad further informed the house that increased collaboration with various partners in health; especially the private sector and entire community will also be highly prioritized.

He said the government is determined to complete construction of highly infectious treatment centre at Dunga area; establish laboratory investigative department; and start heart surgery services.

Minister Hamad asked the house to approve 117.58bn/- for the ministry's spending next financial year, with 74.93bn/- and 42.65bn/- allocated to recurrent and development expenditures, respectively.

Out of the allocation, the Mnazi Mmoja National Hospital, the country's major referral facility, will receive 17.35bn/-, the minister informed the house.

During the coming year, the hospital is expected to improve availability of disease testing and curative services as well as improvement of the facility's infrastructure, especially renovations of the major theatre and wards.