Angola's Vice President to Sue for Libel

Luanda — The authors of information circulating on social media alleging the involvement of the Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa in the country's massacre of May 27, 1977, should be brought to justice.

The is contained in a press released from the Governing Bodies of Support to Vice Presidency, reached Angop.

The source mentions mechanisms and the competent entities as having been set in motion to hold the authors of such statements accountable, "in view of the seriousness of the accusations, absolutely false and groundless, made by entities whose purposes turn out to be strange to the rules of healthy coexistence, good faith and the spirit of the ongoing process of union and reconciliation".

It states that the ongoing process of union and reconciliation was promoted by the President of the Republic, in memory of the victims of the conflicts that have occurred in Angola, which calls for a sense of responsibility and citizenship duty, in the exercise of fundamental freedoms and guarantees, individual and collective, enshrined in the Constitution, with a view to the continuous strengthening of democracy.

The document indicates that the entities that issue and disseminate information of this kind are perfectly identified, in a reiterated, abusive and irresponsible manner, without the minimum respect for the institutions and laws in force in the Republic of Angola.