Central Africa: Angola Chairs ECCAS Commission

5 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) approved Thursday, by consensus, the candidate of Angola for the position of president of the organ's Commission, Gilberto Veríssimo, as part of the ongoing reform process.

The two-day meeting held Wednesday and Thursday in Luanda also approached the need to fill the vacancies for the positions of vice-chairs of Commissions for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development.

The meeting, held via videoconference, also approved the methods for electing the members of ECCAS Commission and discussed the political and security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR).

As for the draft regional strategy against the covid-19 pandemic, the members decided to hold a meeting, still without a date, to tackle the issue.

Angola was represented by a delegation integrated by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Téte António, Finance Vera Daves and Health Sílvia Lutucuta.

Created in 1983, ECCAS comprises Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and São Tomé and Príncipe.

