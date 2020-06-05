Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Donates to Muslim Community to Commemorate Eid-UL-Fitr

The items, which included bags of rice, oil, water and drinks were presented to the National Muslim Council of Liberia.

As Muslims around the world celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, Lonestar Cell MTN joined members of the Muslim community in Montserrado to mark the day with a donation of food items. The items, which included bags of rice, oil, water and drinks were presented to the National Muslim Council of Liberia.

Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Marketing Officer, said: "The celebration of Eid is always a major time in the year and is of importance to Lonestar Cell MTN. This year's event is even more significant as Liberia and the rest of the world faces the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, more than ever, we are committed to supporting our customers and communities across Liberia. We are humbled to be able to help our Muslim family celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr."

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Interim Leadership of the National Muslim Council of Liberia, the Chairman, Imam Abdullai Gasmu Mansaray, said, "Lonestar Cell MTN has always identified with the people of Liberia and the Islamic community. We say thank you to Lonestar, first, for helping us connect to our family and friends around the world; and second, for always supporting Ramadan and Eid celebrations in the Muslim community."

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Liberia, the company has worked to bring relief to customers and everyone in Liberia through its Y'ello Hope initiative by keeping customers informed about the coronavirus/COVID-19 and how to stay safe and protected; easing the cost burden for Lonestar Cell MTN's customers who have lost their sources of income in this period; and helping the Government of Liberia, MOH and NPHIL with their on-going activities.