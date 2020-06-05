Kenya: Anti-Counterfeit Authority Destroys an Assortment of Goods Worth Sh27 Million in Athi River

Nairobi — Anti-Counterfeit Authority together with the Multi-agency enforcement team on counterfeit goods has destroyed counterfeit goods with Sh27 million at Athi River.

The counterfeit goods comprised many assorted items ranging from fast-moving consumer goods like clothing, footwear, alcohol, electrical goods, and apparel among others which were replicas of popular local and international brands.

According to the Elema Halake, Executive Director, Anti-Counterfeit Authority, this makes a critical step in the continuous effort of fighting counterfeit products in the country. This underscores our serious commitment to rid the local markets of fake brands that are not fit for human consumption.

"This is a significant milestone for the Authority. Through a very thorough exercise that took place over a long period of time, we were able to work closely with other enforcement teams and nab these goods. Counterfeit products are not fit for human consumption. Today's initiative goes a long way to contribute to the National Action Plan against counterfeiting and illicit trade in the country," noted Elema Halake, Executive Director,Anti-Counterfeit Authority.

"This initiative also marks the Authority's the beginning of celebrating the World Anti-Counterfeit Day that the world celebrates during the first week of June every year," concluded Halake.

On her part, Betty Maina, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives noted, "As Government, we are on a daily basis fighting the war on illicit trade and counterfeit products as it has a big hit in genuine economic activity, contributes to reduced essential tax revenue, impacts on foreign direct investment prospects and contributes to serious health risks."