Ghana: Student Charged With Abduction, Defilement

Kumasi — An 18-year-old student of T.I Ahmadiya Senior High School in Kumasi is standing trial at the Ejisu District Court for abducting and defiling a 14-year-old girl at Edwenase, near Ejisu.Osei Bonsu also known as Nana Bonsu has since been remanded into police custody for a week, after his last appearance at the court on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.He has been charged with two counts of abduction and defilement, and his plea is yet to be taken.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Appiah Kubi, told the court, presided by Mr Kwaku Baah Frempong that, Bonsu and the victim resided at Edwenase.The court heard that, on May 21, 2020, at about 1:00pm, the mother of the victim, Madam Janet Nti, sent her to buy food for her (victim) younger brother from the central business area of the town.According to the prosecution, the victim did not return home with the food, and disappeared for three days; a search conducted by her parents proved futile.

A formal complaint was, therefore, lodged at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ejisu Police by the victim's father, Jackson Twumasi, thereafter the girl was found.

The victim, the prosecution said, when interrogated told the police that, Bonsu forcibly took her to his house, kept her in his room and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.According to the prosecution, on the second day, Bonsu gave the victim GH₵ 40.00 as transport fare, advising her to travel to her grandmother at Wasa Ntwenewena.

Chief Inspector Kubi said the victim was issued with a police medical report form to enable her undergo medical examination, the result which was later brought to DOVVSU duly endorsed by a medical officer at the Ejisu Government Hospital, confirming sexual intercourse, but no bruises was seen on the vagina wall of the victim.Following the report, Bonsu was arrested in front of his house, and he admitted to the offence in his police cautioned statement.

The prosecution claimed that Bonsu had sexual intercourse with the victim about four times on different occasions.He was subsequently charged with the offence and put before the court.