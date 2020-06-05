Tunisia: COVID-19 - Zero Infection Cases Reported in Tunisia for 2nd Consecutive Day (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry announced on Friday in a press release that zero infection cases have been reported on June 4, out of 611 conducted screening tests, including 13 as part of monitoring of active cases.

Among the active cases, 5 have tested postive again.

The tally still stands at 1,087 confirmed cases out of 54,150 screening tests conducted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.

The number of recoveries has risen to 969. 69 persons are still infected and under health care.

Overall, 49 persons died of COVID-19 in Tunisia.

Here follows the number of cases in each governorate:

Governorates

No. of confirmed infection cases

No. of recoveries

No. of deaths

No. of still active cases

Tunis

237

220

9

8

Ariana

103

92

5

6

Ben Arous

99

93

4

2

Manouba

41

35

5

1

Nabeul

18

14

1

3

Zaghouan

03

3

Bizerte

28

25

1

2

Béja

05

4

1

Jendouba

01

1

Le Kef

08

7

1

Siliana

04

4

Sousse

90

78

7

5

Monastir

44

41

3

Mahdia

20

17

2

1

Sfax

38

32

5

1

Kairouan

10

8

2

Kasserine

09

8

1

Sidi Bouzid

10

7

1

2

Gabès

28

23

5

Médenine

92

83

5

4

Tataouine

37

33

1

3

Gafsa

49

41

1

7

Tozeur

05

5

Kébili

108

95

1

12

Total

1087

969

49

69