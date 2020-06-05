Tunisia: COVID-19 - Zero Infection Cases Reported in Tunisia for 2nd Consecutive Day (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry announced on Friday in a press release that zero infection cases have been reported on June 4, out of 611 conducted screening tests, including 13 as part of monitoring of active cases.
Among the active cases, 5 have tested postive again.
The tally still stands at 1,087 confirmed cases out of 54,150 screening tests conducted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.
The number of recoveries has risen to 969. 69 persons are still infected and under health care.
Overall, 49 persons died of COVID-19 in Tunisia.
Here follows the number of cases in each governorate:
Governorates
No. of confirmed infection cases
No. of recoveries
No. of deaths
No. of still active cases
Tunis
237
220
9
8
Ariana
103
92
5
6
Ben Arous
99
93
4
2
Manouba
41
35
5
1
Nabeul
18
14
1
3
Zaghouan
03
3
Bizerte
28
25
1
2
Béja
05
4
1
Jendouba
01
1
Le Kef
08
7
1
Siliana
04
4
Sousse
90
78
7
5
Monastir
44
41
3
Mahdia
20
17
2
1
Sfax
38
32
5
1
Kairouan
10
8
2
Kasserine
09
8
1
Sidi Bouzid
10
7
1
2
Gabès
28
23
5
Médenine
92
83
5
4
Tataouine
37
33
1
3
Gafsa
49
41
1
7
Tozeur
05
5
Kébili
108
95
1
12
Total
1087
969
49
69