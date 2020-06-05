Tunisia: Extension of Maturities Will Result in Shortfall for Banks of 600 Md (AFC)

5 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The impact of the postponement of maturities of loans granted by banks to individuals, for three months, will result in a loss of income on the net banking product (NBP) of nearly 595 million dinars (MD), for the entire Tunisian banking sector (listed and unlisted), over the average duration of outstanding loans, estimated at 4.8 years, said the stock exchange intermediary, Arab Financial Consultants (AFC), in a note published recently.

The decision to postpone banks' maturities from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 (BCT Circular n°2020-08) is among the measures taken to mitigate the economic repercussions of the general lockdown decided to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

For the listed banks, the loss of income resulting from the postponement of maturities of loans to individuals, could be around 455 MD. BIAT, whose outstanding loans exceed 10 billion dinars could suffer a 75 MD shortfall on its NBP.

The NBP, whose commitments exceed those of BIAT (at the end of 2019), but which is less involved in loans to individuals, could see its NBP affected by nearly 55 MD over the average duration of loans granted.

For the ATB, the proportion of the bank's credits to individuals represents only 17% of its total commitments, making it the rated bank least exposed to individual credits.

The potential shortfall for the ATB could exceed 20 MD, according to the AFC.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.