Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nasarawa Lifts Ban On Commercial Motorcycles, Open Markets

5 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Nasarawa State government has lifted the ban on operation of commercial motorcycles occasioned by COVID-19, as part of the gradual reopening of activities in the state.

Ahmed Yahaya, Commissioner of Health, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on Thursday in Lafia, after an expanded stakeholders' meeting on COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Yahaya also announced that the government had approved the reopening of all markets across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor Abdullahi Sule, had on March 2, shut down all markets and placed a ban on commercial motorcycles as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The commissioner, however, said the lifting of the ban and reopening of markets was with certain conditions that must be observed.

"Commercial motorcycle operators should carry only one passenger and must use face masks ," he added.

The Commissioner listed the conditions for the reopening of markets to include, compulsory use of face masks, provision of hand sanitiser and running water as well as observance of physical distancing by both traders and custoners.

On his part, Samson Gamu-Yare, the "Chum-Mada," who spoke on behalf of the state Traditional Council of Chiefs, said the traditional rulers would intensify sensitisation of their subjects to observe all government's directives toward the containment of COVID-19.

He said the traditional institution would continue to complement the government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 by ensuring strict monitoring of their domain for those who may want to flout orders.

Similarly, Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, said the police and other security agencies had mounted road blocks at strategic locations across the state for the strict enforcement of government's ban on interstate travels and curfew.

"We will not allow people to flout the regulations as directed by the federal and Nasarawa state governments.

"All entry and exit points in the state are being monitored by security agencies and we will not allow interstate movements," he said.

The commissioner also warned shop owners, to provide hand sanitiser, water and soap to customers and wear face masks to avoid face-off with the police.

