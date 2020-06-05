Liberia: Kimmie Weeks Urges Anti-Graft Institutions to Be Proactive Curbing Corruption

Monrovia — Acclaimed Liberian activist, Dr. Kimmie Weeks, has underscored the need for anti-graft institutions in Liberia to be more proactive and vigilant in dealing with allegations of waste and corruption during this Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to him, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the General Auditing Commission (GAC) must erect the necessary checkpoints to help promote transparency and accountability during the pandemic.

Mr. Weeks made these comments in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa via telephone on Wednesday.

He made specific reference to claims and counter claims surrounding the payment of US$17,000 to each lawmaker to pass the recast budget.

The recast budget was submitted by the Executive, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and passed by the 54th National Legislature recently.

Lawmakers were divided over the real intent of the money provided by the Executive branch following the passage of the recast budget.

"On the issue of corruption, there should be public accountability and transparency. Lot of institutions may not be strengthened as they should be. We need to keep providing clarity for our people and promoting transparency," Weeks said.

"For example, in the most recent time, the case with the Legislature allegedly receiving money to pass the recast budget, there should be an explanation for that. I think that when these things like that continue to happen and nobody is offering an explanation, it leads to frustration on them. And that's the responsibility of our transparency institutions".

At the same time, Dr. Weeks has urged citizens, particularly young people to desist from what he termed as "crab mentality", which he said is responsible for the high level of disunity in the nation.

He said citizens should wisely use opportunities accorded them to serve instead of exhibiting high level of sycophancy and tearing each other apart.

Dr. Weeks added that regardless of political parties or class, Liberians should consciously hold together to move the country forward.

"We don't have to wait or depend on government. The biggest issue now is the issue of disunity. We need to change that mindset that if you are up, you cannot come down. Young people should try to make things better for Liberia," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Weeks has commended the government for the level of progress made so far in setting up quarantine and testing centers to fight against the pandemic.

He said despite the gains made, the government should prioritize robust testing and contact tracing.

The former Montserrado County senatorial candidate, however, urged citizens to continue to follow the health protocols set aside by health authorities.