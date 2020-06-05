Nigeria: Coronavirus - Lagos Churches, Mosques to Reopen With 'At Most 500 Worshippers'

5 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday that religious centres in the state will reopen from June 19 and have in attendance not more than 500 persons.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday during a press briefing at the Lagos State House, Marina.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said children below the age of 15 and adults above 65 years should not be in attendance.

The governor said the exclusion of young and elderly people is "because those within that age bracket are extremely very vulnerable to the pandemic".

Mr Sanwo-Olu emphasised that churches and mosques reopening should operate at maximum of 40 per cent of their membership, while religious houses with larger congregations or where the number exceeds 500 at the given percentage can have more than one service.

The condition also holds that religious houses are only to run Sunday services for churches and Friday Jumat for Muslims, but are barred from vigils and other weekly services.

Churches and mosques are to carry out regular fumigation of their premises and keep clean premises. Other health guidelines stipulated by the health authorities such as provision of soap and water, thermometer, hand sanitisers and other items must be adhered to by worship centres.

Mr Sanwo-Olu added that worshipers must wear face masks before entering religious houses, wash their hands properly or use hands sanitiser.

He added that the Lagos State Safety Commission will register religious houses before they can open and would be going round to check the level of compliance by the religious houses.

The state government has the discretion to stop or restrict worship where there is no compliance, he said.

