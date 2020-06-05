Liberia: U.S.-Based Charity Organization Distributes Food, Nonfood Items to Children, Elderly As Part of COVID-19 Intervention

Monrovia — As part of its COVID-19 intervention, the charity organization, Sons and Daughters-Kings and Queens (SDKQ) has identified with several children and elderly people in Montserrado County.

The organization, recently provided food and nonfood items including cooked meal, packaged rice, oil and locally made face masks to over 200 children and elderly people of Chocolate City in Gardnersville.

Speaking to reporters following the distribution exercise, the Executive Director of the organization and Spokesperson in Liberia, Ben Johnson said the gesture was their way of identifying with the less fortunate and the elderly in the wake of the hardship created by COVID-19.

"We are looking at COVID-19 and the lockdown thereof and the assistance being given to the less fortunate. We decided as, an organization, instead of just being dormant, we can start from somewhere. So, we targeted the children and the elderly," Johnson said.

Despite the organization's having only provisions for 100 people, over two hundred were served and still dozens of children were sent away because of limited supplies.

Johnson revealed that the exercise will be extended to several communities in Montserrado County.

"Actually we are going to carry those out to various community. We will work with the elderly also. We started this whole work in 2017. Our targeted objective is to help the disadvantaged youth of this nation," he noted.

"But in the wake of COVID-19, we want to give aid as much as we can to the less fortunate. And our targeted audience is the children and the elderly."

About SDKQ

SDKQ was founded by star actor and philanthropist, Joe Wooley to help rehabilitate young people who have fallen prey to drugs abuse and other harmful substances.

The organization's Liberia's Chapter was founded in 2017 with the main objective to rehabilitate the disadvantaged youth suffering addiction.

Back in 2017, an assessment conducted by the organization revealed that there were several disadvantaged youth living in cemeteries in Liberia and are using the bone marrows of the dead for drugs satisfaction.

As a result of this assessment, the organization has planned to embark on a program to get disadvantaged youths from various hangouts and streets across Liberia through the construction of a rehabilitation center that will host several of these youth.

Johnson expressed confidence that with the effort of Wooley and the team in Liberia, the organization will achieve its goals.

"We are confident that through his [Wooley] effort and our effort- the team on the ground, we will be able to raise fund. As we have done little, not much but we are working towards raising enough funds to be able to do bigger things."

