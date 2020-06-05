Liberia Darling People Donates Food, Anti-COVID-19 Materials to Leadership, Residents of Grand Bassa County

Buchanan — As Liberia Observes the state of emergency and a partial lockdown in the wake of COVID19, a non-governmental organization, the Liberia Darling People have reached out to the leadership and people of Grand Bassa County through the donation of food and non-food items.

The Liberia Darling people is a newly established organization under the leadership and supervision of Henry O. Fahnbulleh Jr, a son of the soil who currently resides in Europe.

In Buchannan, the group presented a consignment of Food, and anti- COVID-19 materials to the Government Hospital, St. Peter's catholic Hospital, World Wide Clinic, Group of 77, the Association of the Blind and some vulnerable homes.

Mr. Fahnbulleh, speaking before the exercise, said now is the time to love one another and put aside the attitude of hate, adding that sharing with the needy was one of the best ways to show love.

According to him, his organization is strictly a humanitarian, charitable and love abiding network that has a goal to preach and implement love through different channels.

He added that if politicians can forget about politics and show love for country, then Liberia will be a better and competing Country.

The Administrative Director of the Government hospital, receiving 20 Bags of Rice, a cartoon of soap, 29 masks and two large COVID-19 buckets, thanked the organization for the 'timely' donation and added that COVID-19 is causing lot of constrains for the hospital, leaving them with no option but to survive on the basis of low skill management.

At the Association of the Blind, which is a daughter union of Liberia's Association of the blind, Jacob Vondeh, speaking on behalf of the leadership, lauded the team for reaching out to them, especially at the time of the ongoing health crisis.

Vondeh noted that the gesture was the first time that a group has identified with them, and called on the Government and humanitarian organizations to follow the Liberia Darling People's footstep.

Speaking further, he noted that life is becoming unbearable for them as they no longer go out to beg for alms, something which was their only source of survival.

"We say thank you for thinking about us because we did not write or ask for these materials. You took upon yourself to come and identify with us. For that we are grateful. But Please, this should not be the end," Vonded pleaded.

The spokesperson of the Group of 77, Buchanan's Chapter, receiving 15 bags of rice and several non-food items hailed the group and said due to the pandemic, they have been faced with many social and economic challenges.

He made a passionate appeal to the group to continue the kind gesture beyond COVID-19 and called on the government to come to their aid.