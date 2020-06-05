Liberia: Man, 23, Stabbed to Death By Blood Sister in Duport Road

Paynesville — A 23-year-old man, identified as Melvin Zarwolo has died after being stabbed multiple times allegedly by his sister following a row over a bucket used to fetch water.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased, popularly called T.K.T. by relatives and friends, was stabbed multiple times in the chest at his parents' home in Duport Road, Paynesville on Wednesday, June 3 and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

The alleged perpetrator, Louise Zarwolo, reportedly turned herself over to the police station in the community and was later transferred to the police headquarters where she is undergoing investigation.

Police spokesperson, Moses Carter confirmed that the suspect is in police custody pending investigation.

The father of the deceased, Akoi Jallah told FrontPageAfrica that he received a call from his little brother on Wednesday, informing him about the fatal death of his son at the hands of his sister.

"I can't really explain much to you because I was not here. I live in Kakata. But all I can say is my little brother called me and told me that my son is no more and that he has been killed by his own sister," Jallah told reporter at the family's home on Thursday morning as he joined families and community members in hastily arranging his son's burial.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 4, several friends and neighbors of the deceased joined the grief stricken families including his mother to mourn and to assist in his burial.

"I can't believe that we are discussing about burying TKT. He was healthy and looking so happy these few days as he was planning to celebrate his 24th birthday later this month," lamented Morris Massaquoi," one of the deceased close friends.

According to Massaquoi, the alleged perpetrator often complained that her parents favored her little brother, and as the result, she often quarreled with him.

He explained that his friend was a tailor and of great help to his family including his mother and his sister's children.

"T.K.T. was always there for his family and friends. He took good care of his mother and even his sister [Louis] children as his own." She just killed him because of jealousy."

Some of the neighbors account that Louis, a mother of three has caused all sorts of problems for her family in the past.

"His [the deceased] sister is a person who usually go on the streets and only returns when she is pregnant or in trouble. For this reason, her parents usually throw her out. This makes her angry and sometimes threatened to kill her brother because he is the only person enjoying from their parents," a neighbor, who preferred not to be named explained.

Meanwhile, FPA's attempt to speak with the deceased's stepfather, and mother, whose house the incident occurred did not materialize as they declined.