Liberia: NPP's Sando Johnson to Contest Senatorial Election On CPP Ticket

Monrovia — Senator Sando Johnson of Bomi County says has disclosed that he is talking with the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) to become the party's possible candidate in the upcoming Special Senatorial Election.

"As we speak, I am collaborating, I am working with the CPP because I believe in the framework document," he said

"And on the basis of that I am working with them, I am not hiding that, there is no secret, I am in direct conversation with them and I believe it is the best way to go and the Liberian people should join us."

Senator Johnson was a staunch member of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), which is already in a coalition with the Liberia People Democratic Party and the Congress for Democratic making them the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

When Senator Johnson's party joined ranks with the CDC and the LPDP, he left the party to join the All Liberians Party (ALP) headed by businessman Benoni Urey.

Urey's ALP could not reach to the run-off election, but Senator Johnson turned in and gave his support to President George Weah's CDC over former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai of Unity Party.

Despite giving his support to the CDC, that has not stopped him from being one of the feared critics of the Weah-led government. The Senator has been a part of several protests including the famous June 7 protest organized by the Council of Patriots.

It is few months to the midterm Senatorial, and Senator Johnson is not showing any signs of going on the ruling coalition's ticket most likely due to his outburst against the CDC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Political observers say former House Speaker J. Alex Tyler, the political leader of LPDP -- one of three parties in the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change -- is the favorite to seal the party's ticket for the Bomi County Senatorial midterm election.

Speaking via mobile phone on a local radio talk show, the OK Morning Rush, the Bomi County Senator disclosed his plan to contest on the CPP ticket in Bomi County in the midterm election.

"That is behind me now, I made the decision, the NPP by itself is a different situation, where it is, I do not want confusion, I do not want to bother anybody, I do not want to disturb anybody political movement or political king. So, that is where we are," he said.

"My party (NPP) can be in a situation and if I find it difficult to understand why they are in such situation - I have the right to take my exit. I will not subject myself to something that I do not believe in.

"Let me set the record straight, I have never been a CDCian; what I have done in the past was to vote for them and the records are there, I am not a CDCian."