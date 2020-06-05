Liberia: Lutheran Church to Begin Traditional Worship Service Following Assessment of COVID-19 Situation

press release

Monrovia — The Lutheran Church in Liberia says it will begin regular traditional worship service on June 7 at all its churches in the country.

The decision comes more than two weeks after after President George Weah relaxed restriction against public gathering and called on worship centers to allow at least 25 percent of its congregation to attend service at a time.

Bishop D. Jensen Seyenkulo, Presiding Bishop of the Lutheran Church in Liberia, said in a press statement issued on Thursday, June 4, that the decision was made after "weekly assessment of the situation with the pastors," something he had earlier promised to do before resuming worship service.

The release stated that the decision was made after "two weeks of observing the state of the Coronavirus in our country, and especially the great desire of our people to return to our Father's House."

In addition to announcing the resumption of worship service on June 7, the release also called on the "Congregations [to] observe all the protocols mandated by the health authorities - that includes the wearing of masks, washing of hands, taking of temperature, and keeping a distance of at least six feet between worshipers."

It also urges pastors to "make adjustments in the number of worshipers attending at one time in order to maintain the social distancing regulation".

Worship services, prayer meetings, Bible studies, weddings, funerals, choir practices, and other meetings be limited to a maximum of 90 minutes at a time, it stated, while adding that "social distancing mandate be applied to all [church] gatherings".

At the same time, pastors and parish councils of all Lutheran Churches are admonished to "monitor all gatherings and make certain the protocols are followed and the environments are safe and healthy for our members," the released.

Bishop Jensen, according to the release, will continue holding meetings with pastors on a weekly basis to "assess the situation".

"We pray that our pastors and members will keep safe and help the rest of the nation remain safe. God bless you; God bless the Lutheran Church in Liberia and God bless our nation, Liberia," the release quoted Bishop Jensen as saying.