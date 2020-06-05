Tanzania: Govt Hands Over Vehicles to NIT Aviation Centre

THE Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Joyce Ndalichako has handed over four vehicles worth 703m/- to the National Institute of Transport (NIT) to support its centre in aviation and transport operations.

This is part of the 49.1bn/- support under the five-year East Africa Skills for Transport and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP) that started in 2019 ending 2024.

The support is planned to push NIT as the top centre of excellence in aviation and transport operations in East and Central Africa.

Speaking on Wednesday at the handing over of the four vehicles to NIT, Prof Ndalichako said the government wants to improve the transport sector and other key sectors of the national economy.

The government has secured 175bn/- from the World Bank and channelled through her ministry to improve different sectors of the national economy.

Part of the money (49bn/-) was disbursed to the NIT, while the remaining money under EASTRIP would be for Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) and Arusha Technical College (ATC).

"If we secure another funding anywhere I'll make sure a certain amount of money comes into this institute to support transport sector," Prof Ndalichako said.

However, she appealed to the NIT management to ensure that the vehicles are used according to the set requirements.

"These cars should bring efficiency into your daily operations. Please make sure that they stay in good running condition," she added.

The four vehicles, all brand new Toyotas, are two Land Cruiser hard top, one double cabin Hilux and a mini bus- Coaster.

On his part, NIT Rector Prof Zacharia Mganilwa thanked the World Bank and the government for the support to his fast- expanding educational institute.

He said the Centre of Excellence in Aviation and Transport Operations project is funded through the support from the World Bank.

It is a five-year project that would enable NIT to improve infrastructure and train students and build capacity of workers in the aviation industry Prof Mganilwa thanked the minister for giving NIT more funds in comparison to other Colleges to improve transport sector.

He said part of the WB funds will be spent on three planes for practical training, while the remaining amount will be used in purchasing training facilities, building hostels and aviation workshop.

NIT Governing Council Chairman Prof Blasius Bavo Nyichomba thanked the government for approving various projects "aimed at expanding our transport institute to achieve its implementation goals."

The Director of Transport Services in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Eng Aron Kisaka said establishment of the centre of excellence would reduce various challenges in transport sector.

He said the government has introduced various projects, namely the purchased new planes for ATCL and standard railway gauge (SGR), which all depend on services from NIT.

NIT embarked on establishing aviation studies since 2011 with the goal of producing more aviation experts who are very minimal in the country compared to the higher demand of the sector.

The institute as a higher-learning establishment has to take deliberate measures to ensure availability and sustainability of local technical and managerial workforce through developing and reviewing training programmes that meet the needs of the transport sector.