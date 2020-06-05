Tanzania: Kinana Prays for JPM Forgiveness

FORMER Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General, Abdulrahman Kinana has apologized for his disrespectful behavior towards President John Magufuli.

Mr Kinana, Speaking to journalists in Arusha, expressed great regrets for his misconduct and prayed for his Chairman, Dr Magufuli's forgiveness.

"After making a deep consideration, I think it is the right time to apologize to the chairman and ask for his forgiveness," said Kinana.

The veteran politician, who served as CCM secretary general from 2012 to 2018, was among several senior cadres who were penalized by the party's Central Committee in February, this year for gross misconduct.

They were accused of indiscipline and violation of the party's ethics and constitution after appearing to run conspiracy campaigns against the President.

Comrade Kinana was issued with a strong warning and put under 18 months' watch, during which he will not be allowed to vie for any position except retaining his right to vote, as the party took bold disciplinary measures against its misbehaving cadres.

And almost three months after the ruling, Mr Kinana decided to break silence as he conceded his statements were uncalled-for and expressed hopes that the President would accept his apology.

"I have offended, irritated and upset you with my statement... I truly apologize to you my chairman and through you I apologize to all other party members who were saddened and offended with my statement," pleaded Mr Kinana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have no doubt that when he hears me apologizing, he'll forgive me," the former secretary general stated, who insisted he had gone far with his remarks against the President. "I was saddened over a certain issue; I was bitter and in dealing with that matter I think I crossed the line and said some words that were not good against bmy leader, party chairman and president," he said.

"I am not the first to be penalized, there are many leaders, who have previously been punished... most often those who are penalized are the bigwigs, not ordinary members," suggested Mr Kinana.

While Kinana was issued with stern warning, the party decided enough was enough with the former Foreign Minister Bernard Membe, and revoked his membership.

The party, however, pardoned former secretary general Mr Yusuf Makamba unconditionally after he reportedly displayed a high level of penitence. Makamba, who served from 2007 to 2011.

In September, 2019 President Magufuli revealed that he had forgiven former ministers January Makamba and William Ngeleja after the two were allegedly implicated in vocal clips scandal that 'insulted' the Head of state.

Makamba, former Union Affairs and Environment minister, and Ngeleja, who served in the Energy and Minerals docket in the fourth-phase government, had asked for forgiveness.

The said telephone conversation recordings allegedly involved Makamba speaking to his father and former CCM General Secretary Yusuph Makamba; Ngeleja and former minister Nape Nnauye, and former CCM secretary-general Abdulrahman Kinana and Nnauye.

President Magufuli also forgave Nnauye after the Mtama legislator paid a courtesy call into the President and prayed for his forgiveness for his unruly behavior.