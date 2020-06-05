Botswana: Water Utilities Corporation to Source From Thamalakane River

Maun — Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) is ready to source water from the Thamalakane River following the arrival of the floodwaters in Maun.

Briefing the media about the corporation's operation readiness, WUC Head of Business Centre in Maun, Mr Thabo Ndadi revealed that they had re-commissioned the Borolong Treatment Plant two months ago after they learnt about the floods at Mohembo River and Okavango Delta.

The treatment plant, which assisted to improve water shortage in Maun, was closed due to the drying of the river. Mr Ndadi noted that the river had just received the inflows but they could not immediately source water as it was still recharging.

He anticipated that they would source water from the river by the end of June as they believed that the water levels would raise and organisms be reduced.

Currently, he said water experts were doing some water sampling tests from the river in an effort to improve the issue of clarity of water, adding that the results were promising.

The issue of water colour has been haunting Maun residents for a long time as they questioned its safety but the corporation management assured the community that the water was safe for drinking despite the colour as it had been tested.

Mr Ndadi said water sampling and some chemicals tests were done on a daily basis to improve water clarity, adding that they aimed to be compliant to Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

He said the colour in the water was caused by an organism brought by the river, hence efforts to establish which chemical to use to clarify the water.

Mr Ndadi also appealed to the community to join hands with the corporation and safeguard the water infrastructure and also use water wisely.

He decried vandalism of public standpipes in some areas such as Sehithwa and Gumare villages, saying this undermined their efforts to provide adequate potable water.

Mr Ndadi urged the community to report any leakages and vandalism so that the corporation could act accordingly.

Source : BOPA