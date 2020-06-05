Tanzania: Yanga Coach Due Back Sunday

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Luc Eymael is due to jet back in the country on Sunday, ahead of the restart of the Mainland Premier League on June 13th this year.

The club's Head of Information Department, Hassan Bumbuli confirmed on Thursday that logistics have been completed for the Belgian tactician to rejoin the squad on Sunday.

"We have finalised all required procedures for the coach will return on Sunday. This is a matter of urgency, we cannot talk about it much," he said.

However, Bumbuli said it will take time for Fitness and Second Assistant coach Riedoh Berdien from South Africa to rejoin the team due to strict lockdown measures put in place in his native country.

The club's kit and merchandise suppliers GSM said Eymael's aggressiveness was one of the reasons they hired him to serve at the Jangwani street club.

GSM's Investment Director Hersi Said disclosed that Eymael is one of a few coaches, who demand success in short period of time.

"He is very aggressive when it comes to success that is why we did not hesitate to sign him and his impact was immediately seen within his short stay at the club," he said.

About strengthening the club for the next season, Hersi said they have ability to sign any player in the country provided he has the qualities to feature at Yanga.

"So far, we have finalised to see the proposal made by the coach about the players he needs to work with next season and that the scrutiny works have been completed by 100 per cent. "The coach proposed for six areas in his squad that should be cemented and in conjunction with the club's Player Registration Committee, everything is done such that we are just waiting for the right time to parade them," said him.

He continued that since international flights have been allowed, it will facilitate them to reach some of the targeted players, who reside outside the country.

Moreover, Hersi admitted that former Yanga hit man Heritier Makambo, who currently plays for Horoya FC, is among their option, but insisted that the main striker they want to sign for next season is the one who tops the scoring chart in the league he features for.

"We want a central striker who has already proved to be the top scorer from league he currently features and so far, we have identified two players who are top goal scorers not for one season but many seasons. "We will have the best right winger from the best five football leagues on the continent landing at Yanga for the next season," he said.

He, however admitted that last season, Yanga made unfruitful signing of players, saying most of them could not shine at the club like Juma Balinya.

"Let me be clear that next season, Yanga will fully be polished according to the level of new players we want to sign and everywhere we (GSM) work, our target is to excel," he said.

Yanga, who are third on the league table, play their first match of league resumption on June 13th this year against Mwadui at the CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga, and prior to that, they will play one friendly game against KMC on Sunday.