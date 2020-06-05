Zimbabwe: Stop Hiding Behind Pulpit, Munyeza Warned

A senior government official has told businessman-cum-cleric Mr Shingi Munyeza to stop hiding behind the pulpit while pushing a nefarious political agenda.

Mr Munyeza, who is one of President Mnangagwa's advisors in the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC), has -- instead of whistling in the ears of the President as is expected from him -- been raving and ranting on social media platforms against the Government.

Unamused by the pastor's political theatrics, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said Mr Munyeza should use his PAC position instead of playing to the gallery to score political goals under clerical robes and the Bible.

"(Mr) Munyeza should not hide behind the Bible when giving political rants. We want to respect men of God, but we are not going to treat religious charlatans, who are not courageous enough to come into the political arena like the rest but hide behind the Holy Book and start issuing political edicts disguised as sermons, with kid gloves," he said.

Mr Mangwana said instead of spewing venomous sermons that polarise the nation, men of God like Mr Munyeza should use their positions to unite the nation and tend to the people's spiritual needs.

"Religious leaders should be unifying and rallying people's hope not to preach hate and prejudiced diatribes. What Mr Munyeza is spewing is eccentric and divisive heresy.

"One wonders why one would be so packed with bitterness that they can't find time to speak to the President who they are supposed to be advising but choose to grandstand and issue unsolicited and accursed lambaste like an evil oracle," said Mr Mangwana.

Mr Munyeza, who was absent from Wednesday's PAC meeting that was held at the State House, has been casting aspersions at the Government that he pledged to serve.

And Mr Mangwana reminded the pastor that the Bible he was using as a shield to berate the Government was averse to religious leaders who abused the word of God.

"The Bible has verses for Mr Munyeza's kind, 'Woe to the foolish prophets who follow their own spirits when they have seen nothing. Their visions are false and their divinations a lie. Even though the Lord has not sent them, they say, The Lord declares and expect him to fulfil their words'," said Mr Mangwana.

Contacted on Wednesday, Mr Munyeza refused to comment on the attacks he has made against Government. On his absence from the PAC meeting, he said: "We all don't attend PAC meetings every time."